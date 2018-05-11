Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conferences:

J.P. Morgan TMC 46th Annual Conference

Westin Boston Waterfront, MA

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Presentation Time: 9:20 AM ET





Needham 2018 Emerging Technology Conference

Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Presentation Time: 8:00 AM ET





The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Talend's investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com. The replays of the presentations will be available on the website for at least 30 days.





About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions that helps companies turn data into a strategic asset that delivers real-time, organization-wide insight into customers, partners, and operations. Through its open, native, and unified integration platform, Talend delivers the data agility required for companies to meet the constantly evolving demands of modern business. With Talend, companies can easily scale their data infrastructure and rapidly adopt the latest technology innovations in cloud and big data. Talend's solutions support over 1500 global enterprise customers including AstraZeneca, GE, HP Inc. and Lenovo, across a range of industries. Talend has also been recognized as a leader in its field multiple times by leading analyst firms, as well as several industry and data trade publications including InfoWorld and SD Times. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Chris Taylor, Vice President, Corporate Communications Talend 650-268-5024 ctaylor@talend.com Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane The Blueshirt Group 650-268-5018 ir@talend.com