Annual gala brings together community leaders to prevent cancer

Washington, DC, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 16, the Prevent Cancer Foundation® will host its 24th annual spring gala to advance the Foundation's mission of saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. The Foundation will welcome more than 1,000 guests to the National Building Museum, including members of Congress, diplomats, and leaders in the business, government, medical, sports, media, social and philanthropic communities, with a goal to raise $1.5 million for cancer prevention and early detection.

Singer-songwriter and hep C survivor Alejandro Escovedo









Singapore Ambassador, His Excellency Ashok Mirpuri, and Mrs. Gouri Mirpuri will serve as honorary patrons of the event, Sensations of Singapore. It will honor Senators Roy Blunt and Patty Murray as 2018 Cancer Champions for their leadership in increasing funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo will share his story during the "Lighting The Way to Prevention" pledge drive. Escovedo was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1996. At the time, he did not know that hepatitis C is a leading cause of liver cancer. Fortunately, he was tested and treated for the virus before he developed cancer, and is now hep-C cured.

The gala is recognized as one of Washington's top 100 Events of 2017 by BizBash (ranked #4 among all charity benefits), and is a widely attended event, meeting all standards of official conduct.

Gala décor is personally designed by celebrity party planner David Tutera, who is a member of the Foundation's Board and will attend the event.

The evening will include an opportunity for guests to bid on hotly-anticipated items in the silent auction. The auction is live on 501 Auctions and can be accessed here.

About The Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is one of the nation's leading voluntary health organizations and the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on cancer prevention and early detection. Founded in 1985, it has catapulted cancer prevention to prominence and fulfills its mission through research, education, outreach and advocacy across the country.

