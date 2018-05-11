Allied Properties REIT Announces Voting Results From the 2018 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP) ("Allied") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2018 (the "Meeting"). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.



There were 82 unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 72,147,583 units, representing 77.6% of Allied's total issued and outstanding units.

1. Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied's management information circular dated April 6, 2018 were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Gerald R. Connor 65,300,274 90.99 6,464,648 9.01 Lois Cormack 71,668,470 99.87 96,452 0.13 Gordon R. Cunningham 65,590,581 91.40 6,174,341 8.60 Michael R. Emory 71,475,120 99.60 289,802 0.40 James Griffiths 69,893,645 97.39 1,871,277 2.61 Margaret T. Nelligan 71,268,506 99.31 496,416 0.69 Ralph T. Neville 70,432,011 98.14 1,332,911 1.86 Peter Sharpe 67,227,724 93.68 4,537,198 6.32

2. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 71,074,583 98.57 1,034,759 1.43

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael R. Emory

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 977-9002

memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 977-9002

cwilliams@alliedreit.com