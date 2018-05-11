Allied Properties REIT Announces Voting Results From the 2018 Annual Meeting of Unitholders
TORONTO, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP) ("Allied") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2018 (the "Meeting"). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.
There were 82 unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 72,147,583 units, representing 77.6% of Allied's total issued and outstanding units.
1. Election of Trustees
Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied's management information circular dated April 6, 2018 were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Gerald R. Connor
|65,300,274
|90.99
|6,464,648
|9.01
|Lois Cormack
|71,668,470
|99.87
|96,452
|0.13
|Gordon R. Cunningham
|65,590,581
|91.40
|6,174,341
|8.60
|Michael R. Emory
|71,475,120
|99.60
|289,802
|0.40
|James Griffiths
|69,893,645
|97.39
|1,871,277
|2.61
|Margaret T. Nelligan
|71,268,506
|99.31
|496,416
|0.69
|Ralph T. Neville
|70,432,011
|98.14
|1,332,911
|1.86
|Peter Sharpe
|67,227,724
|93.68
|4,537,198
|6.32
2. Appointment of Auditor
Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|71,074,583
|98.57
|1,034,759
|1.43
Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com
Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com