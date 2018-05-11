FTE Networks to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 21, 2018

NAPLES, Fla., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE:FTNW) ("FTE" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure and intelligent buildings, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 on Monday, May 21, 2018.



The Company will also be hosting a conference call with the investment community the same day at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Michael Palleschi, Chief Executive Officer, and David Lethem, Chief Financial Officer.

The dial-in information for the conference call is as follows:

Date: Monday, May 21, 2018 Time: 4:15 p.m. EDT U.S. Toll-Free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9716 International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6779

The conference call will also be available via live audio webcast, which can be accessed through the events section of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.ftenet.com/news-events or at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129742. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through June 4, 2018, at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13679893.

About FTE Networks, Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc. ("FTNW") is a leading provider of innovation technology. We enable adaptive and efficient smart network connectivity platforms, infrastructure and buildings. FTE provides end-to-end design, build, and support solutions for state-of-the-art networks, data centers, residential and commercial properties. We create transformative smart platforms and buildings. FTE's services are predicated on smart design and consistent standards that reduce deployment costs and accelerate delivery of leading edge projects and services. The Company works with Fortune 100/500 companies, including some of the world's leading Telecommunications and IT Services Providers as well as REITs and Media Providers.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Ted Haberfield

MZ Group North America

President

Phone: 760-755-2716

Email: thaberfield@mzgroup.us

Web: www.mzgroup.us