Glatfelter to Present at the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference on May 22nd

YORK, Pa., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) today announced that Ramesh Shettigar, Vice President & Corporate Treasurer, will be presenting at the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado on May 22, 2018. The presentation will begin at 10:50 a.m. MT.

A copy of the material to be discussed will be available shortly before the start of the presentation through Glatfelter's Investor Relations page located at www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company employs approximately 4,200 people and serves customers in over 100 countries. U.S. operations include facilities in Arkansas, Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in the U.S., China and Russia. Glatfelter's sales approximate $1.6 billion annually and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GLT. Additional information may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

