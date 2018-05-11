EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Overstock.com, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 – OSTK

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Overstock.com, Inc. ("Overstock") (NASDAQ:OSTK) between August 3, 2017 and March 26, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Utah. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/overstock-com-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Overstock's coin offering was problematic and potentially illegal; and (2) the company's Medici business was hemorrhaging money. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. On March 1, 2018, Overstock revealed that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") had requested information about its initial coin offering. Then, on March 15, 2018, Overstock announced that "the investigation could result in a delay of the tZero security token offering, negative publicity for tZero or us, and may have a material adverse effect on us or on the current and future business ventures of tZero." Overstock also said that the SEC was examining the advisers at tZero.

If you suffered a loss in Overstock you have until May 29, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

