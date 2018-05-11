Madalena Announces Investor Conference Call for Wednesday, May 30, 2018

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madalena Energy Inc. ("Madalena" or the "Company") (TSXV:MVN) (OTCQX:MDLNF) is pleased to announce that the Company plans to hold an investor conference call to discuss the Company's operating and financial results for Q1 - 2018 on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 08:00 am MDT (10:00 am EDT). This will follow the announcement of the Q1 -2018 results, which the Company expects to make after markets close on May 29, 2018.



To participate in the conference call, please dial:

(+1) 587 880 2171 (local dial in number)

(+1) 888 390 0546 (toll free dial in number North America

08006522435 (toll free dial in number in United Kingdom)

08004448221 (toll free dial in number in Argentina)

About Madalena Energy

Madalena is an independent, Canadian upstream oil and gas company with operations in four provinces of Argentina where it is primarily focused on the delineation of unconventional oil and gas resources. The Company is implementing horizontal drilling and completions technology to develop both its conventional and resource plays.

Madalena trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.

For further information please contact:

Jose David Penafiel

Chief Executive Officer

email: info@madalenaenergy.com

phone: (403) 262-1901 Alejandro Augusto Penafiel

Director

email: info@madalenaenergy.com

phone: (403) 262-1901

