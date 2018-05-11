Southwestern Ontario mink farm charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A mink ranch in southwestern Ontario has been charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act following an investigation into its treatment and care of mink on the farm.



The Ontario SPCA launched an investigation in February 2018 after receiving a concern about the welfare of mink at the farm. After conducting a thorough investigation, evidence revealed sick animals with injuries and large lesions, as well as rough handling of animals, unsanitary conditions and a lack of general care.

The Ontario SPCA has charged the farm with 14 counts of animal cruelty:

5 counts of permitting an animal to be in distress

2 counts of causing an animal to be in distress

3 counts of failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention

3 counts of failing to provide care necessary for general welfare

1 count of failing to provide adequate and appropriate sanitary conditions

"There is no excuse for failing to treat animals humanely," says Jennifer Bluhm, Deputy Chief Inspector, Ontario SPCA. "No one is exempt from the law when it comes to providing for the animals in their care."

To report animal cruelty, contact the Ontario SPCA's province-wide animal cruelty hotline at 310-SPCA (7722).

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society:



Protecting animals since 1873, the Ontario SPCA is Ontario's animal welfare organization. A registered charity, the Society is comprised of close to 50 Communities.

Since 1919, when Ontario's first animal welfare legislation was proclaimed, the Ontario SPCA, with the help of its Communities, has been entrusted to maintain and enforce animal welfare legislation. The Act provides Ontario SPCA agents and inspectors with police powers to do so.



The Ontario SPCA provides leadership in animal welfare innovations, including introducing high-volume spay/neuter services to Ontario and opening the Provincial Education & Animal Centre.



