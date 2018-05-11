Playa Hotels & Resorts Executives Participate in 2018 CHRIS/HOLA Conferences

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA), ("Playa"), a leader in luxury, all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, will join top names from the hospitality and investment communities to participate in the 2018 CHRIS (Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit) and HOLA (Hotel Opportunities Latin America) conferences being held May 15-18 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.

Chairman & CEO Playa Hotels & Resorts NV





"As we continue to expand our footprint in the Caribbean, our participation in these conferences is important as this is a unique venue to share views and knowledge on the current development and future of the Caribbean basin and Latin America. It's also an opportunity to continue to strengthen Playa's presence in two of our most important markets, particularly following our most recent business combination with Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited," said Bruce Wardinski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Wardinski and fellow Playa Hotels & Resorts executives will participate in the following sessions:

HOLA

Casas de Capital: Private Equity (May 15: noon – 4:00 p.m.) - Fernando Mulet, Senior Vice President, Head of Development

The View from the Boardroom (May 16: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.) - Bruce Wardinski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer



CHRIS

Caribbean Capital Roundtable (May 17: 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.) - Fernando Mulet, Senior Vice President, Head of Development

The View from the Boardroom (May 18: 8:45 a.m. - 10:40 a.m.) - Alex Stadlin, Chief Operating Officer

To connect with Playa Hotels & Resorts regarding potential development or management opportunities, visit Investors.PlayaResorts.com.

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ("Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 15 resorts (6,314 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, THE Royal Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Jamaica. Playa also owns five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Media Contact:

Laura Lopez

NJF, an MMGY Global Company

646-589-0185

playa@njfpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38fd1594-8f4c-43f1-bc04-062f941407b8