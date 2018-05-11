Central 1 Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) announced today that Dan Blue, Chief Financial Officer, has left Central 1, effective May 10, 2018.



Dan joined Central 1 in 1999 and has been Chief Financial Officer since 2014. He has been an integral member of the leadership team and most recently played a key role in the creation of Aviso Wealth Inc., which provides a comprehensive and fully integrated range of wealth solutions for more than 300 credit unions across Canada and offers a values-based alternative to banks for all Canadian investors.

"We are extremely grateful to Dan for his many contributions to Central 1, and wish him all the best in the future," said Mark Blucher, President & CEO of Central 1.

Central 1 will immediately begin a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. In the interim, Kari Lockhart, CPA (CA) of Deloitte Canada will take on the role. As the leader of B.C.'s Advisory and Deloitte Private practices, Kari has been focused on partnering with CFOs and financial teams to modernize financial leadership and practices. She has more than 20 years of experience and has helped many enterprises use their financial teams more effectively, improve processes and work toward a renewed vision and strategy.

About Central 1

Central 1 is a preferred partner for financial, digital banking and payment products and services – fuelling the success of businesses across Canada. With over $18 billion in assets, we leverage our scale, strength and expertise to power progress for more than 300 credit unions and other financial institutions, enhancing the financial well-being of more than 3.4 million customers from coast to coast. For more information, visit www.central1.com .

