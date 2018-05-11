SafetyChain Software Finishes Q1 2018 With Strongest Growth in Company History

San Rafael, CA, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Among SafetyChain Software's Q1 achievements was the release of Program Analytics, an expansion of the platform that transforms program data into real-time business intelligence to improve program compliance, track performance against program goals, and continuously improve operations.





SafetyChain Software, the leading provider of food quality management solutions, is pleased to announce that Q1 of 2018 was its strongest Q1 in company history, with significant growth in new logo accounts and 65% growth in new bookings.



SafetyChain achieved a tripling of new logos in Q1 due to the breadth of the company's food quality management platform, easy-to-use tools, and rich data analytics that help customers realize hard dollar ROI. Building upon the company's strength in the food and beverage technology market, SafetyChain's achievements in Q1 2018 included:



Many net new customer additions, including White Castle, Bakerly, Rema Foods, Sandridge Food Corporation, Case Farms, Underwood Fruit & Warehouse Company, Packers Chemical, Rocky Mountain Natural Meats, Warmerdam Packing, Idahoan Foods, Jones Naturals, and Western Mixers Produce and Nuts

A rapid pace of successful go-live implementations, including Schwan's Company, Eagle Family Foods, Pompeian, Albertsons Companies, Clif Bar & Company, Grain Craft, Sachs Peanuts, Shenandoah Growers, House of Raeford Farms, and Trident Seafoods

The release of Program Analytics, an expansion of the SafetyChain platform that transforms program data into real-time business intelligence to improve program compliance, track performance against program goals, and continuously improve operations

Continuing the momentum created by a 53% growth in subscription revenue in 2017, SafetyChain has seen an acceleration of growth in Q1 year-over-year of 72%.



"SafetyChain is proud to expand our customer base. It's a strong validation of our investments in R&D as we continue to evolve our offerings to help all of our customers achieve greater control and visibility into their operations, providing them with a proven return on investment." commented Barry Maxon, SafetyChain's CEO. "Our commitment to continuously expanding the value of our technology solution with major investments in R&D and operations has enabled us to help food and beverage companies fill the critical gaps in their food quality and safety operations."



About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain is a Quality Management System (QMS) that helps food and beverage companies improve productivity, profitability, and compliance with a flexible, user-friendly software platform that captures, manages, and analyzes real-time operations data. Learn more at https://safetychain.com.

SafetyChain Software and FSMA Fridays are registered trademarks of SafetyChain Software Inc. All rights reserved.



Attachment

Media Inquiries: Brian Sharp President 415-870-2593 bsharp@safetychain.com