iMatrix Hires Aubrey Williams as Director of Sales and Training

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMatrix, a leader in the field of websites and internet marketing solutions for practice-based businesses, has hired Aubrey Williams as its Director of Sales and Training. In this role he will develop and execute strategies for account development, sales, and the training program that has already contributed to iMatrix employees being the best in the business. Prior to joining iMatrix, he was the Director of Inside Sales at Sound, a VCA company and a global veterinary imaging leader and source for digital x-ray, ultrasound systems and education, PACS, advanced imaging tools, and imaging support.



Williams is a high-energy leader with experience in growing revenue. He excels in driving business from strategic, long-term planning and focuses on forecasting, operations, process improvement, and working with cross-functional teams to support sales initiatives.

"I believe that efficiency and great service are both essential for a company's success," said Williams. "When I was at Sound, my goal was to increase efficiency and further improve customer loyalty. I intend to bring the same goals – and the accompanying increases in customer satisfaction – to iMatrix in its time of growth."

Williams joins iMatrix during an exciting time. The company recently introduced an entirely new service platform that includes a greatly improved website editor interface with excellent site customization capabilities and a greatly expanded website design gallery that includes themes with video background and live demo capabilities.

Since 2002, iMatrix has cut through online marketing clutter by providing solutions that are precisely tailored to specific areas of practice, strategically focusing on niche markets such as the chiropractic, veterinary, and eye care industries. This allows the company to properly address the needs and concerns of businesses in these fields and for its clients to reap the benefits of its signature tailored approach.

About iMatrix

iMatrix is a leader in providing online marketing solutions for small to medium size practice-based businesses looking to expand in a local market. Our online marketing services include professionally designed websites, social media management, online reputation management, video marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, and custom advanced SEO solutions. The company is a Google Premier Partner with more than 12,000 clients. Learn more about their online marketing solutions and mobile-friendly websites at www.iMatrix.com.

iMatrix, 1-800-462-8749