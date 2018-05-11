KP Consulting Selects Bravatek as its Marketing Alliance Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC:BVTK) ("Bravatek" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement with KP Consulting, a Guam-based systems integration consulting services business. In this arrangement, Bravatek will offer a business advisory role to KP Consulting for prospective clients in the private and public sectors.



KP Consulting and its management team have over 20 years experience in Guam and throughout most of the Asia-Pacific region. Guam is a territory of the United States and is the largest, southernmost island in the Mariana Islands archipelago. Its strategic location in the Pacific is the core to its two largest industries: Tourism and Military.

President of KP Consulting Karl Pangelinan stated: "My partner Matt Giger and I each have over 20 years on the island working with commercial, real estate, retail and tourism-based services. Each of these sectors requires the current ‘state of the art' in cyber security systems. Bravatek's EcryptOne, along with its future consumer software product, are well suited for the Guam market."

Matt Giger added: "Karl and I have also worked with many of the military outfits locally. In recent years, the military bases here have seen unprecedented buildup across all branches. The support functions that both small and enterprise-sized businesses provide to these Federal accounts need to be protected from unwanted, outside penetration. We have enjoyed an excellent working relationship with the local government and private sector. The same can be said for our working relationship with the military. While a majority of the decisions are made locally, we are aware that some are also made in areas we don't have coverage in. With the support of Bravatek, we will now have a partner with the right network and accessibility in Washington D.C., where some of the other decisions are made."

Dr. Thomas A. Cellucci, Bravatek's Chairman & CEO, commented: "This strategic alliance with KP Consulting should allow us to tap into more global, large critical infrastructure monitoring and security markets. Our teaming provides useful capabilities now to prospective clients in both the public and private sectors in our parts of the world."

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically-advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

For more information, visit www.bravatek.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media contact:

Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

media@bravatek.com

1.866.490.8590