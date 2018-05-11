The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida.

TITUSVILLE, Fla., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC:APRU) (the "company") is pleased to announce the purchase of Green Frog Products, Inc. in Florida. The acquisition includes over 90 accounts including the Lucky's Markets throughout Florida. Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush said, "We have decided to enter into the DSD business to enhance the opportunities with the AB network by preselling accounts within the different territories across Florida. We have built over 100 accounts in the Keys and another 100 or so across key cities in Florida. We have also acquired distribution rights to a plantain chip and a couple other products in order to maximize our return per stop." The purchase also included a Mercedes Sprinter Van delivery vehicle that we intend to wrap and have also acquired software for operating a DSD business. APRU currently has two reps in the field, Ronnda Shields in the main part of the state and Mike Fishman in the Florida Keys. You can follow Ronnda Shields on facebook as she expands our brands and samples across the state. These two reps and our delivery driver give us the additional support strength needed to distribute a product such as Apple Rush. We will be updating the share structure reductions in the coming weeks and will continue updates on signed distribution agreements as they are finalized.



About Apple Rush Company, Inc. (APRU)

The Apple Rush Company, Inc. through its subsidiary APRU, LLC Alternative Products Unlimited is a manufacturer of specialty supplements including anhydrous hemp oil, kratom, kava, and other active ingredients. The supplement format is its proprietary soft cold processed chew. The company markets its products through private label, white label, and through distributors nationally and internationally. The company was founded in 1998 and is now based in Titusville, FL. www.aprullc.com

