Interpace Diagnostics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Business Progress and Recent Accomplishments on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) ("Interpace" or "the Company"), a fully integrated commercial and bioinformatics company that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and pathology services for improved patient diagnosis and management, announced today that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 15 to discuss the company's financial results and business progress to date.



Date and Time: May 15, 2018, 8:30 a.m. ET

US Telephone: 1-877-407-6184

International Telephone: 1-201-389-0877

Webcast: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5607

All listeners should confirm they are dialing in for the Interpace Diagnostics conference call with the operator who will promptly place them into the call. A webcast replay will be available on the company's website (www.interpacediagnostics.com) approximately two hours following completion of the call and will be archived on the company's website for 90 days.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc.

Interpace is a fully integrated commercial and bioinformatics company that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. The Company currently has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP); PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGenX® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX™, that differentiates lung cancer of primary vs. metastatic origin. BarreGEN®, for Barrett's Esophagus, is currently being "soft launched" with key opinion leaders as we continue to gather data on this assay that will assist us in seeking favorable reimbursement as well as important clinical information. Barrett's Esophagus is a rapidly growing diagnosis that affects over three million people in the US, and over time can progress to esophageal cancer. The Company's data base includes data from over 45,000 patients who have been tested using the Company's current products, including over 15,000 molecular tests for thyroid nodules. Interpace has been designated by CIO Applications magazine as one of the top 20 companies for providing bioinformatics solutions. Interpace's mission is to provide personalized medicine through molecular diagnostics, innovation and data to advance patient care based on rigorous science. For more information, please visit Interpace's website at www.interpacediagnostics.com

