Chi-Med to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Annual Health Care Conference

LONDON, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM:HCM) (NASDAQ:HCM) announced today that Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 1:00 pm PDT in Las Vegas.



The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.chi-med.com in the Shareholder Information section under "Events, Circulars & Forms." Investors interested in listening to the live webcast should log on before the start time to download any software required. A replay of the event will be available shortly thereafter, for 90 days.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

