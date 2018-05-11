Plug Power Confirms Details for Its Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 16, 2018

LATHAM, N.Y., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leader in providing energy solutions that change the way the world moves, has confirmed access and webcast details for its 2018 annual shareholder meeting. The meeting can be accessed by the public using the webcast instructions below.

Date: Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Time: 10:00 am ET

Location: Offices of Goodwin Procter LLP, 620 Eight Avenue, New York, NY 10018

Toll-free: 877-407-9221

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1193693&tp_key=af108cc614

A playback of the call will be available online for a period following the event.

About Plug Power Inc.

The architect of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power is the innovator that has taken hydrogen and fuel cell technology from concept to commercialization. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable, cost-effective way. The Company's GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, Plug Power replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers.

Extending its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market, Plug Power's ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to rapidly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future. Learn more at www.plugpower.com.

Plug Power Contact

Teal Vivacqua

plugpower@pluckpr.com