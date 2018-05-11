Surgery Partners, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners"), a leading healthcare services company, today announced that management will present at the following conferences:



Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

May 15, 2018

Presentation – 1:00pm ET (10:00am PT)

Las Vegas, NV

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

May 21, 2018

Presentation – 2:30pm ET

New York, NY

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging on to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The on-line replay will be available immediately following the presentation and for the following 90 days.

To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other materials information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the company's website and readily accessible.

About Surgery Partners, Inc.

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 32 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding growth and our anticipated operating results for 2017 and other similar statements. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "continues," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "forecasts," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risks identified and discussed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, filed on November 9, 2017 and August 9, 2017, respectively. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances. In addition, the financial information for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 is unaudited and subject to quarter-end and year-end adjustments in connection with the completion of our customary financial closing procedures. Such changes could be material.

