Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing oral small-molecule factor D inhibitors to modulate the complement alternative pathway for orphan diseases, today announced that two abstracts were accepted for presentation at the 55th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress being hosted in Copenhagen, Denmark from May 24 – 27, 2018.

Abstracts can be accessed on the ERA-EDTA website at http://www.era-edta2018.org/en-US/home.Reprints of the oral and poster presentations will be available following their presentation under the resources section of the Achillion website at http://www.achillion.com.

Poster Presentation

Title: Complement-mediated bactericidal activity against Escherichia coli and Neisseria Meningitidis

Poster #: FP082

Date/Time: 9:30a – 5:00pm CET, Friday, May 25, 2018

Oral Presentation

Title: Factor D inhibition with ACH-4471 to reduce complement alternative pathway hyperactivity and proteinuria in C3 Glomerulopathy

Session: Glomerulonephritis 1

Date/Time: 11:45a CET, Saturday, May 26, 2018

About the Complement Factor D Platform

Achillion has leveraged its internal discovery capabilities and a novel complement-related drug development platform to develop small molecule factor D inhibitor compounds that target the complement Alternative Pathway (AP). Factor D is an essential serine protease involved in the AP, a part of the innate immune system. Achillion's complement platform is focused on seeking to advance small molecule compounds that inhibit factor D and can potentially be used in the treatment of immune-related diseases in which the AP plays a critical role. Potential indications currently being evaluated for these compounds include C3G, immune complex-mediated membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN), and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).



About C3G



C3G is a devastating disease affecting the kidneys for which there is no FDA approved therapy. C3G affects men and women equally. There are estimated to be approximately 4,000 C3G patients in the United States, more than 4,000 in Europe, and more than 1,000 patients with this disease in Japan. C3G is a rare renal disease characterized by the presence of predominantly C3 protein fragments in the filtering units (glomeruli) of the kidney. These C3 fragment deposits are thought by experts to be the result of overactivation of the complement alternative pathway (AP). The chronic deposition of C3 fragments results in inflammation in the glomeruli (glomerulonephritis) and subsequent permanent renal damage. An estimated 30-50% of C3G patients will require dialysis or a transplant within 10 years of diagnosis.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) is a science-driven, patient-focused company seeking to leverage its capabilities across the continuum from discovery to commercialization in its goal of providing better treatments for people with serious diseases. The company employs a highly-disciplined discovery and development approach that has allowed it to build a platform of potent and specific complement factor D inhibitors for AP-mediated diseases. Achillion is rapidly advancing its efforts to become a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company with a goal of bringing life-saving medicines to patients with rare diseases. More information is available at http://www.achillion.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Achillion may use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "aim," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "can," "could" "focus," "will," "look forward," "goal," and "may" and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements also include statements about: Achillion's expected plans, timing, data readouts and results from ongoing and planned clinical trials of ACH-4471; the potential advancement of Achillion's other small molecule factor D inhibitors; the anticipated costs and benefits of Achillion's restructuring plans; Achillion's expectations regarding the CEO transition; and other statements concerning Achillion's strategic goals, milestone plans, and prospects. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things Achillion's ability to: advance the preclinical and clinical development of its complement factor D inhibitors under the timelines it projects in current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials; realize the planned cost savings benefits of its restructuring plan; obtain and maintain patent protection for its drug candidates and the freedom to operate under third party intellectual property; demonstrate in any current and future clinical trials the requisite safety, efficacy and combinability of its drug candidates; obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals; establish commercial manufacturing arrangements; identify and enter into collaboration agreements with third-parties; compete successfully in the markets in which it seeks to develop and commercialize its product candidates and future products; manage expenses and achieve the levels of research and development expense, cash burn, and net loss it has projected for fiscal 2018; manage litigation; raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives; and successfully execute on its business strategies. These and other risks are described in the reports filed by Achillion with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and any subsequent SEC filings.

In addition, any forward-looking statement in this press release represents Achillion's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Achillion disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

