Ziyen Inc. Announces Participation at Two Investor Conferences in Scotland

May 16th in Aberdeen Grammar FPs, Queens Road, Aberdeen, Scotland

May 17th in The Burns Room, Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness, Scotland

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Inc., a Scottish-American energy company is proud to announce its participation in two inaugural investor conferences. The first will be in Aberdeen and the second in Inverness, Scotland. Both of these key events are open to the public and will offer deep insight into Ziyen Inc.'s near-term strategy.

Ziyen Inc. Director of Oil Intelligence, Shane Fraser stated, "As a follow up to the acquisition of our last two strategic assets, which bring us to 13 in aggregate, we are making ourselves available to meet with shareholders and potential shareholders. Our Ziyen Advantage will be a key focus. Ziyen offers a much more sustainable means of oil production in which proprietary technology will be used to bring down the cost of oil production. This will increase the growth of Ziyen and ultimately inform our long-term corporate strategy to maximize well production time using a world-class oil and gas technical team with over 50-years of experience in onshore and offshore drilling."

Ziyen Advantage Offers a Much More Sustainable Means of Oil Production

All are welcome to the event and although it is not a ticketed event, space is limited, so please send your RSVP to support@ziyen.com.

The Aberdeen event will be held at the 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 16th 2018 Aberdeen, Scotland, U.K at the following location:

Aberdeen Grammar FPs

86 Queen's Road

Aberdeen

Scotland

AB15 4YQ

For directions please call the Aberdeen FP at +44 (0) 1224 316827

For Information about the event please call our Ziyen Inc. U.K. Headquarters +44 (0) 7540 827332. To RSVP for the event please email support@ziyen.com

Ziyen Inc. CEO, Alastair Caithness stated about the upcoming Aberdeen Investor Summit, "At Ziyen we are proud to announce the launch of our inaugural Investors Summit in Aberdeen. It has just been over a week since I attended the Invest Aberdeen networking event in Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Houston, and what a great job the Lord Provost Barney Crockett did promoting the Energy Capital of Europe on the World Stage. Made me proud and excited to be associated to Aberdeen and the fact that we are also growing a Scottish American Company on the International Stage."

The Inverness event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday May 17th 2018 Inverness, Scotland, U.K at the following location:

The Burns Room

Kingsmills Hotel

Culcabock Road

Inverness

Scotland

IV2 3LP

For directions please call the Kingsmills Hotel at +44 (0) 1463 237 166

For Information about the event please call our Ziyen Inc. U.K. Headquarters +44 (0) 7540 827332. To RSVP for the event please email support@ziyen.com

Ziyen Inc. CEO, Alastair Caithness stated about the upcoming Inverness Investor Summit, "For our Second Investor Summit, we are heading up to the Highlands in Scotland. Inverness is the home town of three Board Members; Shane Fraser, Mingus Johnston and myself. For the Summit we will be presenting at the prestigious Burns Room, in the Kingsmills Hotel. Coming from Scotland, and a big fan of Scotland's most famous poet, Robert Burns, known for my poetry when I was younger, I have decided to break into verse a Scottish Poem in Burns style for our upcoming arrival.

Wee, sleekit, cowrin, tim'rous beastie,

Back fae the States with something tasty,

As the Ziyen train rolls in tae the Snek,

Twenty minutes of yer time to hear our Pitch Deck,

We've nae came into the toon for a Battle

But to buy you a drink, to hear us Prattle

We're at the Kingsmills Hotel next Thursday Night,

In the Burns Room, come doon ..... the place is just right."

For more information visit: https://www.ziyen.com

About Ziyen Inc.

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. is a Scottish-American company focused on delivering 100% Energy Independence to the USA. Initially launched as a software company providing information about oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating the Ziyen Energy Division with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now has thirteen oil assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently qualified Ziyen Inc. in November 2017 for its second round of funding, with a pre-IPO share price of $1.50. More information may be found in its Offering Circular filed with the SEC, or on its website www.ziyen.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Josh Berg

Berg Capital Markets

josh@bergcapitalmarkets.com

Dean Holter, Esq.

Berg Capital Markets

dean@bergcapitalmarkets.com