Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Will Reach USD 23.81 Billion by 2023: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Rigid Transparent Plastics Market by Types (Plastics Polycarbonate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polypropylene, Polysulfones & Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Nylon Acrylic-Styrene Copolymers (SMMA) and Others) for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other Applications - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2023". According to the report, global rigid transparent plastics market was valued at USD 17.47 billion in 2017, is expected to reach USD 23.81 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2018 and 2023.

Rigid transparent plastics are available in various forms including blow-molded, injection-molded, extruded and thermoformed. It possesses various properties such as chemical resistant, shatters resistant, durable, brittle, excellent impact resistance and weather resistant. In addition, the rigid transparent plastics are widely used by the high-end confectionary market to showcase their product and make it cost effective, as the plastic adds less to the overall cost compared to the other alternatives.

The global rigid transparent plastics market is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, attributed to increasing packaging industry. Moreover, the rising demand for clear grade plastics across the world is having the most prominent influence on the global market for rigid transparent plastics. The lightweight nature and superior properties of rigid transparent plastics also drive the rigid transparent plastics market. The building & construction industry is expected to spur the market growth in upcoming years. Furthermore, environmental concerns may impact the growth of rigid transparent plastics market in the forecast period. In next few years, rigid transparent plastics are projected to replace glass for various applications due to its superiority over the glass and the benefits offered by them.

The global rigid transparent plastics market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and regions. On the basis of type, the global market is segregated into plastics polycarbonate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polypropylene, polysulfones & polyvinyl chloride (PVC), styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) and nylon acrylic-styrene copolymers (SMMA). Polypropylene is widely used in a variety of applications includes packaging for consumer products, plastic parts for various industries such as automotive industry, special devices like living hinges and textiles. On the basis of applications, the market is classified as building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, packaging, medical and others. Building & construction is expected to witness significant gains in the forecast period.

Europe and North America was the second largest regional market for rigid transparent plastics and is expected to witness significant growth within the forecast period. North America is anticipated to observe rising demand for rigid transparent plastic owing to a varied range of applications in various chemicals and medical devices. Therefore, growing application in the chemical industry in the region is expected to boost the demand for rigid transparent plastic, which is widely used in chemical storage activities due to its low cost and maintenance. Furthermore, the rising demand for clear grade plastics are expected to spur the market of rigid transparent plastic in the forecast period. Europe rigid transparent plastic market is also expected to grow owing to its large automotive and construction base. Increasing usage of PT, PC, and PVC in various industrial and consumer goods including cables, insulation wires, electrical devices, toys, house wares and spectacles is expected to raise the rigid transparent plastic market in the region.

In Latin America, the demand for rigid transparent plastic is expected to show decent growth in the forecast period. Brazil is expected to grow the market, accounting for significant usage of rigid transparent plastic. The construction industry in the region is witnessing an extreme change regarding the novel technologies and innovations. Moreover, Latin America is the second-fastest growing region for retail packaging in the foods industry. Therefore, this, in turn, is expected to show the moderate growth rate in the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa are expected to register moderate growth in the upcoming years due to rising industrialization. In addition, increasing demand for building & construction in the region is anticipated to spur the rigid transparent plastic market. Increasing population, urbanization and rising demand for food and healthcare packaging have led to increasing the demand for the rigid transparent plastic market in the region.

The rigid transparent plastics market consists of a large number of players and is highly fragmented. Companies operating in this market include Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., Chi Mei Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation (Cnpc), DOW Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical, ExxonMobil Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Group, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries, Reliance Industries Ltd. (Ril), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. and Sinopec Group among others. The enormous potential of the market is encouraging new entrants to foray into the market.

The report segments the global rigid transparent plastics market as:

Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market: Type Analysis

Plastics Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene

Polysulfones & Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

Nylon Acrylic-Styrene Copolymers (SMMA)

Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market: Application Analysis

Building & construction

Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Packaging

Medical

Others

Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

