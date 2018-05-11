Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. : Filing of Interim Financial Statements

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon" or the "Company")

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

11 May 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV:FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC)) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2018 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2018, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2018 Financial Highlights

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$8.5 million at 31 March 2018 (31 December 2017: US$9 million).

Continued focus on cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Davy (NOMAD & Broker) John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363 RBC (Joint Broker) Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland +44 20 7653 4000





Three months ended

31 March 2018

$'000 Three months ended

31 March 2017

$'000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue 1 3 1 3 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (41) (67) Production and operating expenses (4) (3) Depreciation - (1) General and administrative expenses (504) (477) Share based compensation (59) (283) Foreign exchange gain 62 4 (546) (827) Results from operating activities (545) (824) Fair value loss - outstanding warrant (56) (2,120) Finance income 6 37 Finance expense (60) (48) Net finance expense (54) (11) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (655) (2,955) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (655) (2,954) Non-controlling interests - (1) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (655) (2,955) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted ($0.001) ($0.003)





At 31 March

2018

$'000 At 31 December

2017

$'000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 39,630 39,630 Property, plant and equipment 3 3 Trade and other receivables 33 33 Restricted cash 2,475 2,412 42,141 42,078 Current assets Cash and cash on deposit 8,455 8,995 Trade and other receivables 273 186 8,728 9,181 Total assets 50,869 51,259 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 383,570 383,570 Contributed surplus 44,996 44,937 Retained deficit (390,878) (390,223) 37,688 38,284 Non-controlling interests 701 701 Total equity 38,389 38,985 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 9,941 9,886 9,941 9,886 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 920 825 Derivative financial liabilities 1,619 1,563 2,539 2,388 Total liabilities 12,480 12,274 Total equity and liabilities 50,869 51,259





Three months ended 31 March 2018

$'000 2017

$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (655) (2,955) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 59 283 Depreciation - 1 Fair value loss - outstanding warrant 56 2,120 Net finance expense 54 11 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (62) (3) Change in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables (87) (62) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 90 79 Net cash used in operating activities (545) (526) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 6 34 Decrease in cash deposits - other receivables 3,028 770 Net cash generated by investing activities 3,034 804 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of share options - 458 Net cash generated by financing activities - 458 Change in cash and cash equivalents 2,489 736 Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents (1) 7 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,967 5,857 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,455 6,600

Cash and cash on deposit

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.

31 March

2018 31 December

2017 $'000 $'000 Cash and cash equivalents 5,455 2,967 Cash on deposit 3,000 6,028 8,455 8,995

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.