Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Finish Line, Inc. (FINL)

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana against The Finish Line, Inc. ("Finish Line" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FINL) for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Finish Line securities on the open market and still hold their securities.



On March 25, 2018, Finish Line's Board of Directors (the "Board") caused the Company to enter into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with JD Sports Fashion. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Finish Line stockholders will receive $13.50 per share in cash for each share of Finish Line stock that they own. On April 24, 2018, the Company filed a proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the Proposed Transaction. The Complaint alleges the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to the details of the Proposed Transaction, which renders the Proxy Statement false and misleading to current holders of the Company's securities.

