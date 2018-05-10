Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. ("SRHI" or the "Corporation") (TSX:SRHI) reported the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of the Corporation's shareholders (the "Shareholders") held earlier today (the "Meeting"). SRHI is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward in the Management Information Circular dated March 27, 2018 were approved by the Shareholders.



At the Meeting, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of SRHI:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Lenard F. Boggio 231,224,615 94.68 % 12,991,224 5.32 % Joan E. Dunne 231,729,688 94.89 % 12,486,151 5.11 % John P. Embry 231,000,932 94.59 % 13,214,907 5.41 % Terrence A. Lyons 231,174,878 94.66 % 13,040,961 5.34 % Arthur Richards Rule IV 232,029,413 95.01 % 12,186,426 4.99 % David Smith 231,308,969 94.95 % 12,295,933 5.05 % Stephen Yuzpe 231,768,840 94.90 % 12,446,999 5.10 %

In addition to the election of directors, Shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorized and approved an amendment to the Corporation's articles to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for up to twenty (20) preconsolidation Common Shares (such consolidation ratio to be determined by the board of directors of the Corporation) if at any time following the date of the Meeting the board of directors of the Corporation, in its sole discretion, determines that such a share consolidation is in the best interests of the Corporation.

For further details of each of the above matters, please refer to the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated March 27, 2018 filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed diversified resource holding company focused on holding businesses in the natural resource industry. Based in Toronto, SRHI is a member of the Sprott Group of Companies and is managed by a team of leading resource professionals. SRHI's current businesses and holdings are concentrated in the mining and energy sectors. SRHI takes an active role in the businesses in which it operates and is committed to being a high-value partner to the management teams it backs and the co-investors who invest alongside SRHI. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresource.com.

