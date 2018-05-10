First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") (NYSE:AG) (TSX:FR) (Frankfurt:FMV) is pleased to announce that it has terminated the pre-existing silver purchase agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("WPM") and its subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("WPMI"), relating to the newly acquired San Dimas Mine and entered into a new precious metal purchase agreement (the "New Stream Agreement") with WPMI and FM Metal Trading (Barbados) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Majestic.



Pursuant to the New Stream Agreement, WPMI will be entitled to receive 25% of the gold production and 25% of the silver production converted to gold equivalent at a fixed exchange ratio of 70:1 at San Dimas in exchange for ongoing payments equal to the lesser of US$600 (subject to a 1% annual inflation adjustment) and the prevailing market price, for each gold ounce delivered to an offtaker under the agreement. As part of the termination of the previous silver purchase agreement, WPMI received 20,914,590 common shares of First Majestic.

The New Stream Agreement provides for a number of value creation opportunities with alignment between silver and gold production and increased post-stream cash flow at San Dimas. First Majestic and WPMI have agreed to fix the gold to silver ratio that will be used to calculate the gold equivalent production at 70:1, with provisions to adjust the gold to silver ratio if the average gold to silver ratio moves above or below 90:1 or 50:1, respectively, for a period of six months.

For more information on the New Stream Agreement, please refer to First Majestic's news release of January 12, 2018.

First Majestic has also entered into an amended and restated credit agreement (the "Amended Credit Agreement") today with the Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal and Investec Bank PLC, as lenders. Pursuant to the Amended Credit Agreement, the lenders have agreed, among other things, to provide First Majestic with a US$75 million senior secured revolving term credit facility (the "New Credit Facility"). First Majestic previously had an existing credit agreement with Scotia Bank and Investec, as lenders, which was entered into on February 8, 2016 in connection with a senior secured credit facility, consisting of a US$25 million revolving credit line and a US$35 million term loan (the "Existing Credit Facility"). The New Credit Facility will replace the Existing Credit Facility and the prior Credit Facility of Primero.

The New Credit Facility will mature on the third anniversary date of the Amended Credit Agreement, but can be prepaid in advance of such date. Interest will accrue at LIBOR plus an applicable range which is dependent on certain financial parameters of First Majestic.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates seven producing silver mines; the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, the La Parrilla Silver Mine, the San Martin Silver Mine, the Del Toro Silver Mine and the La Guitarra Silver Mine. Production from these seven mines is projected to be between 27 to 30 million silver equivalents ounces in 2018.

