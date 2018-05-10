WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting for Trustees at Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX:WIR) (OTCQX:WPTIF) announced today the results of voting for trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 9, 2018 was elected as a trustee of the REIT at the Meeting. On a vote conducted by ballot, the voting results were:



Nominee # of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Milo D. Arkema 31,433,764 99.96 % 12,092 0.04 % Louis DiNunzio 30,403,687 96.69 % 1,042,169 3.31 % Scott T. Frederiksen 27,739,037 88.21 % 3,706,819 11.79 % Sarah B. Kavanagh 30,401,787 96.68 % 1,044,069 3.32 % Stuart H.B. Smith 25,972,406 82.59 % 5,473,450 17.41 % Pamela J. Spackman 31,435,064 99.97 % 10,792 0.03 % Robert T. Wolf 31,434,114 99.96 % 11,742 0.04 %

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the REIT's report of voting results, which is available under the REIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT was formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT's operating subsidiary) indirectly owns a portfolio of properties consisting of approximately 17.6 million square feet of gross leasable area, comprised of 52 industrial properties and one office property located in 15 states in the United States. The REIT pays monthly cash distributions, currently at $0.0633 per Unit, or approximately $0.76 per Unit on an annualized basis, in US funds.

