Connecticut Water Service Inc. Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditors, and Approve Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Shareholders of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) elected five directors, ratified the Audit Committee's selection of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP as independent auditors for 2018, and approved an advisory vote on the Company's executive compensation program at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2018, in Madison, Connecticut.

Reelected to the board were Bradford A. Hunter, Lisa J. Thibdaue, and Carol P. Wallace. Mr. Hunter is a retired Chief Financial Officer of the Dead River Corporation and served as Chairman of and CEO of Bank of America, Maine. Ms. Thibdaue is a retired Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Northeast Utilities. Ms. Wallace, Chairman of the Board, is a retired Chief Executive Officer of the Cooper-Atkins Corporation. The new director terms of Mr. Hunter, Ms. Thibdaue and Ms. Wallace will expire in 2021.

Also elected to the Board were David C. Benoit and Kristen A. Johnson. David C. Benoit is the President and CEO of the Company. Kristen A. Johnson is the Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Secretary of the Company. As employee directors of the Company, Mr. Benoit and Ms. Johnson will not serve on committees of the board, participate in any executive sessions of the independent directors or be compensated for their board service. Their director terms will expire in 2019.

Mr. Benoit stated, "We are pleased that shareholders, through their votes to reelect directors, have reaffirmed our long-term strategy to build shareholder value by focusing on prudent infrastructure investment, acquisition of financially sound water and wastewater utilities, treating our employees with respect, and delivering world-class customer service to families and communities in Connecticut and Maine."

Presentation to Shareholders

Mr. Benoit and Robert J. Doffek, CFO, Treasurer and Controller, addressed the shareholders and discussed CTWS's 2017 performance. They also discussed the Company's continuing long-term strategy to deliver solid financial results by satisfying customers, maintaining CTWS as an employer of choice and being good stewards of the environment.

The presentation noted how the Company's long-term strategy is supported by the merger of equals with SJW Group that was announced on March 15, 2018. The merger would create the nation's third-largest, investor-owned, pure-play water and wastewater utility by joining together two well-respected and trusted industry leaders. Both companies have strong records of delivering high customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction and shareholder returns. Additional information on the merger is available at www.sjw-ctws.com.

Dividend on Common Stock Increased and Declared

The Board of Directors approved an increase of 5.0 percent in its annualized cash dividend, raising the quarterly amount to $0.3125 per share on the Company's common stock for an annualized dividend of $1.25. CTWS's dividend has increased by more than 25 percent since 2013, and today's action marks the 49th consecutive year of increasing dividend payments. CTWS is included in the NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Select Index, which requires a minimum of 10 consecutive years of dividend increases.

The quarterly cash dividend on common shares was increased to $0.3125 per quarter from $0.2975, and will be effective with the dividend declared by the Board on common shares that is payable on June 15, 2018, for shareholders of record as of June 1, 2018. The Company's dividend yield, based on an annualized dividend of $1.25 at the stock market closing price on May 9, 2018, was approximately 1.8 percent.

The Company has a Dividend Reinvestment and Common Stock Purchase Plan (DRIP) that enables stockholders and new investors to purchase shares of common stock directly from CTWS. Additional information about the DRIP and a plan prospectus are available at (http://shareholder.broadridge.com/ctwater ) or upon request from the Company.

Other Matters

CTWS shareholders voted by a large majority to approve, on a non-binding basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as described in the Company's proxy statement dated April 6, 2018.

The slide presentation from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be accessible at the Company's website, https://ir.ctwater.com, until June 11, 2018.

About CTWS

CTWS is one of the 10 largest U.S.-based publicly traded water utilities, and is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol CTWS. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries, CTWS serves more than 135,000 water customers, or more than 425,000 people in 80 communities across Connecticut and Maine, and more than 3,000 wastewater customers in Southbury, Connecticut.

Since January 2012, CTWS has grown its customer base by more than 45 percent, or more than 44,000 customers, primarily through large acquisitions in Maine in 2012 and the acquisitions of Heritage Village Water Company and Avon Water Company in Connecticut in 2017.

