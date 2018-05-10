Stifel Financial Corp. to Further Enhance Banking Capabilities With the Acquisition of Business Bancshares, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) and Business Bancshares, Inc. today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Stifel Financial Corp. will acquire Business Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Business Bank of St. Louis. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and it is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Business Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company and parent of The Business Bank of St. Louis. The Business Bank of St. Louis was founded in 2002 and operates a full-service banking facility from a single location in Clayton, Missouri. Business Bancshares, Inc. has, on a consolidated basis with its subsidiaries, approximately $620 million in total assets, $516 million of loans, $536 million of total deposits, and $70 million of tangible equity as of March 31, 2018, and its non-performing loan ratio was .04 percent.

"This acquisition represents another step in the build-out of our banking services in our Global Wealth Management business. We have focused on expanding our bank balance sheet over the past three years by supporting our clients with mortgage and securities-based lending, and as of March 31, 2018, Stifel Bank & Trust has grown to over $15.2 billion in assets. We believe that The Business Bank of St. Louis is complementary to our existing bank franchise, and we intend to operate it as a separate subsidiary bank that will support the business banking needs of our Global Wealth Management clients as well as clients of our Institutional Group," said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel Financial Corp.

"We welcome The Business Bank of St. Louis to the Stifel family. The Business Bank of St. Louis and Stifel Bank & Trust will operate as sister companies to efficiently broaden the products and services available to the clients of Stifel," said Chris Reichert, CEO of Stifel Bank & Trust. "This will also expand Stifel's private banking and deposit product capabilities throughout the St. Louis region," Reichert added.

"We are excited to join this respected St. Louis-based company. Combining with Stifel will benefit our existing clients as we expand our lending capacity with additional liquidity and capital," stated Larry Kirby, Chief Executive Officer and President of Business Bancshares, Inc. and The Business Bank of St. Louis. "Stifel's extensive capabilities in wealth management, trust, and investment banking will enhance the products and services that we can offer to our customers."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, including the approval of Business Bancshares, Inc.'s shareholders. The Board of Directors of Business Bancshares, Inc. has unanimously approved the transaction. In connection with the transaction, all of the senior management and key client relationship managers of The Business Bank of St. Louis have executed retention agreements with Stifel Financial Corp.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Stifel Financial Corp.'s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A., and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A., offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Stifel website at www.stifel.com.

