Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE), one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, announced today that it will webcast its presentation from the 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday May 16, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.



The live webcast can be accessed at www.core-mark.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the live event is completed and will remain on Core-Mark's website for 30 days.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 45,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug, big box & supercenter stores, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com.

Contact: Ms. Milton Gray Draper, Director of Investor Relations at 650-589-9445 x 3027 or at mdraper@core-mark.com



