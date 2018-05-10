Premier High School - Lewisville Senior to Compete in National Youth Entrepreneurs Competition

LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier High School - Lewisville senior Megan Roberts is heading to the Youth Entrepreneurs (YE) Summit in Wichita, Kansas this June to compete against 100 students from around the country for a chance at $20,000.

Roberts created a business called Composite Designs, which would sell custom vinyl stickers. After winning her classroom competition, she then won the Big Idea statewide competition in April where YE students pitched their business ideas to a panel of expert judges, similar to the TV show Shark Tank.

Roberts has earned $875 worth of scholarships for winning the YE competitions so far. She now has the opportunity to win part of the $20,000 scholarship pool available to winners of the June 19-21 inaugural YE Summit national competition taking place at Wichita State University.

"When Megan presents her business plan at the national competition, she not only has the opportunity to win thousands of dollars, but there is also the opportunity to meet investors who could potentially hire her or invest in her company," says Erica DeHaas, Premier High School - Lewisville teacher and YE program educator.

Last year, nine schools in Texas were chosen to partner with Youth Entrepreneurs, one of which is Premier High School - Lewisville. YE is a program developed to provide students an opportunity to learn about what it takes to be a business owner, encourage them to pursue higher education and become successful in business and life.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

