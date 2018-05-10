MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. INVESTOR UPDATE: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of shareholders of Myriad Genetics, In

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Myriad Genetics, Inc. ("Myriad" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MYGN) between August 13, 2014 through March 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed complaint filed alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Myriad was submitting false or otherwise improper claims for payment under Medicare and Medicaid for Myriad's hereditary cancer testing;



the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject Myriad to heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action;



Myriad's revenues from its hereditary cancer testing were in part the product of improper conduct and unlikely to be sustainable; and



as a result, Myriad's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 12, 2018, Myriad disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in connection with an investigation into possible false Medicare and Medicaid payment claims. The subpoena purportedly requested documents "relating primarily to the Company's billing to government-funded healthcare programs for the Company's hereditary cancer testing."

On this news, Myriad's share price fell $4.01 per share, or 12.1%, to close at $29.01 per share on March 13, 2018.

