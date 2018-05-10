Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that Tim Gokey, President and Chief Operating Officer, will speak at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Tuesday May 15, 2018 at 3:40 PM EST. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Broadridge Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com.



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) a global fintech leader with more than US$4 billion in annual revenue, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes more than US$5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 16 countries.

