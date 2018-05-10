Memorial Service for Families Who Lost Eggs and Embryos

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A memorial service for the patients and families whose eggs and embryos were destroyed in the University Hospitals Fertility Clinic tragedy will be held this Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Woodvale Union Cemetery in Middleburg Heights. A granite bench, inscribed with a poem and positioned beneath the shade of a tree, will be dedicated during the ceremony.

"So many people are hurting," said event organizer Kate Plants, "We wanted to create a special place where they can privately grieve their loss and reflect on how to move forward with their lives."

Plants is one of 950 patients whose frozen eggs or embryos were destroyed after University Hospitals failed to ensure there was sufficient liquid nitrogen in a cryogenic tank at UH's Ahuja campus. Approximately 4000 eggs and embryos were compromised when the temperature in the tank rose more than 100 degrees Celsius on March 4, 2018. Plants, along with her husband Jeremy, froze embryos after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"We are grateful to both Woodvale Cemetery Director Joe Giaimo and Grace Church Pastor Jonathon Schaeffer for making this happen," added Plants. "Woodvale donated the land and the bench. Pastor Schaeffer has helped us put together an ecumenical ceremony which will be inclusive and empowering to everyone who has suffered a loss."

2:00 PM Press Conference:

The memorial bench will be unveiled during a press conference one hour before the memorial service. Reporters will have an opportunity to interview people affected by this tragedy who have agreed to speak and be photographed.

3:00 PM Memorial Service:

Pastor Schaeffer will preside over the memorial service starting at 3:00 pm. Members of the press and public are encouraged to attend. In order to protect the privacy of mourners, however, no videotaping will be permitted during the ceremony. A video of the presentations will be provided upon request.

Landskroner Grieco Merriman, LLC. is a Cleveland, Ohio based law firm which represents Kate Plants and over 180 clients affected by the UH losses.

Woodvale Union Cemetery is located at 7535 Engle Road in Middleburg Heights.