TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Election of Directors
KING CITY, Ontario, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) ("TWC") announced that the nine nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2018 in Milton, Ontario were each elected as directors of ClubLink. The vote was by single ballot. Detailed results of the vote received by proxy are set out below.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Fraser R. Berrill
|24,838,108
|99.99
|%
|1,350
|0.01
|%
|Patrick S. Brigham
|24,832,608
|99.97
|%
|6,850
|0.03
|%
|Paul D. Campbell
|24,832,498
|99.97
|%
|6,960
|0.03
|%
|John Lokker
|24,769,698
|99.72
|%
|69,760
|0.28
|%
|Samuel J. B. Pollock
|24,764,307
|99.70
|%
|75,151
|0.30
|%
|Angela Sahi
|24,767,645
|99.71
|%
|71,813
|0.29
|%
|K. Rai Sahi
|24,838,108
|99.99
|%
|1,350
|0.01
|%
|Donald W. Turple
|24,837,498
|99.99
|%
|1,960
|0.01
|%
|Jack D. Winberg
|24,833,090
|99.97
|%
|6,368
|0.03
|%
Corporate Profile
TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, "ClubLink One Membership More Golf." TWC is Canada's largest owner and operator of golf clubs with 53.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.
TWC is also engaged in rail and port operations based in Skagway, Alaska, which operate under the trade name "White Pass & Yukon Route." The railway stretches approximately 110 kilometres (67.5 miles) from Skagway, Alaska, to Carcross, Yukon. In addition, White Pass operates three docks, primarily for cruise ships.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca