TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Election of Directors

KING CITY, Ontario, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) ("TWC") announced that the nine nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2018 in Milton, Ontario were each elected as directors of ClubLink. The vote was by single ballot. Detailed results of the vote received by proxy are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Fraser R. Berrill 24,838,108 99.99 % 1,350 0.01 % Patrick S. Brigham 24,832,608 99.97 % 6,850 0.03 % Paul D. Campbell 24,832,498 99.97 % 6,960 0.03 % John Lokker 24,769,698 99.72 % 69,760 0.28 % Samuel J. B. Pollock 24,764,307 99.70 % 75,151 0.30 % Angela Sahi 24,767,645 99.71 % 71,813 0.29 % K. Rai Sahi 24,838,108 99.99 % 1,350 0.01 % Donald W. Turple 24,837,498 99.99 % 1,960 0.01 % Jack D. Winberg 24,833,090 99.97 % 6,368 0.03 %

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, "ClubLink One Membership More Golf." TWC is Canada's largest owner and operator of golf clubs with 53.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

TWC is also engaged in rail and port operations based in Skagway, Alaska, which operate under the trade name "White Pass & Yukon Route." The railway stretches approximately 110 kilometres (67.5 miles) from Skagway, Alaska, to Carcross, Yukon. In addition, White Pass operates three docks, primarily for cruise ships.

