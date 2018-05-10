The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO)

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) who purchased shares between June 26, 2015 and February 28, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.



In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Defendants were engaged in a fraudulent and illegal price-fixing conspiracy; (2) the Company's revenue and earnings were fraudulently inflated by the illegal scheme; (3) the scheme was aimed at prohibiting sales to, and price negotiations by, group purchasing organizations ("GPOs") that represented small and independent dental practices; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until May 29, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/patterson?wire=3.

