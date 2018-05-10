Kuebix Founder Dan Clark to Help Companies Optimize Their Inbound Freight at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

MAYNARD, Mass., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix, creator of a transportation management system that delivers true freight intelligence, announces that Founder and President, Dan Clark, will speak at next week's Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference. The annual event takes place May 14 – 17, 2018 in Phoenix, AZ. In addition to having a speaking presence at the conference, the company will exhibit their Transportation Management System (TMS) at Booth 221 throughout the event.



Clark's presentation, "The Art of Inbound Freight: Process Optimized by Technology," will provide proven strategies to help companies take control of their inbound operations through a collaborative system with suppliers and carriers. His presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 16th, from 12:40 PM to 1 PM. This is a must-attend session for companies of all sizes who are struggling with good inbound freight management, which can improve shipment visibility, reduce transport costs and enhance customer service – all of which lead to bottom line profitability.

"Inbound transportation management is an often overlooked operation, but can significantly boost efficiencies if done correctly," says Dan Clark, Founder and President, Kuebix. "Managing supplier and carrier relationships, implementing routing guides and supplier compliance programs, and consolidating inbound shipments to full truckloads when possible are some of the demonstrated strategies we suggest companies use to better manage their inbound. It is an art, not a science to manage inbound, and we look forward to sharing it with industry peers at the conference so they can create value within their supply chains."

Clark is a logistics industry innovator who possesses extensive operations and sales experience gained from years of working with leading freight carriers and companies with multi-million dollar supply chains. He continues to deliver on his original vision of using best-of-breed cloud technologies to create an intelligent transportation management system that returns control and visibility to freight shippers at companies of all sizes. As a passionate thought leader on how technology is revolutionizing the logistics industry, Clark's session will provide the information shippers need to begin taking control of their inbound operations.

The Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2018 - Move to Mastery: Innovate, Disrupt and Scale the Digital Supply Chain features discussions from industry thought leaders and analysts about creating supply chains that embrace the transformative power of agility and responsiveness so they can quickly anticipate and respond to unexpected events, and turn disruption to advantage.

Read the Kuebix ebook "The Art of Inbound: 11 Ways to Save Money and Increase Efficiencies on Your Inbound Freight."

About Kuebix

