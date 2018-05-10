Nextech Hires Jeff Griggs as New Chief Revenue Officer

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of health care technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announces Jeff Griggs will join their sales team as the new Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 20 years' experience with a variety of technology and sales organizations, such as Oracle, Salesforce and Avaya, Griggs will oversee the sales and client success departments to drive new growth and development company-wide.



Hired in March 2018, Griggs will lead the Client Success, Inside Sales, Regional Sales and Sales Operations teams and will continue to build and develop the sales team through leadership training and new processes, as well as furthering a culture of growth and outcomes throughout the teams.

Prior to joining Nextech, Griggs worked as a senior vice president at Apttus, where he helped build out and develop the company's North American sales division. Earlier in his career, he also worked with Salesforce to develop and grow their Atlanta regional sales team, and with Oracle to build a new sales team, process and go-to-market strategy.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Jeff on board to help oversee new growth and change within our sales department," said Mike Scarbrough, Nextech's president and CEO. "Jeff has worked with some of the most reputable technology companies in the world, and we're excited to have his leadership at Nextech, specifically as we increase our commitment to client success and product innovation."

"There are many opportunities in the health care industry right now," said Griggs. "Unfortunately for many practices, inefficiency can be more common than not. Nextech's product innovations and historic specialty expertise help clients address specific needs and improve their organizations across the board. I'm excited to help impact and improve that process and am personally drawn to the meaningful work that can be done to drive change in the health care industry, overall."

To learn more about Nextech's culture and career opportunities, visit www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete health care technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

For more information contact:

Wyn Partington

Chief Marketing Officer

(813) 425-9260

marketing@nextech.com