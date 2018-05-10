KESTREL GOLD INC. announces resignation of CFO and appointment of Interim CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestrel Gold Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kestrel") (TSX-V:KGC) announces that Brendan Reeve has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and Kevin Nephin has been appointed to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Reeve for his contribution and service to the Corporation.



About Kestrel Gold Inc.

Kestrel Gold Inc. holds a 100% interest in the King Solomon's Dome project and has options to earn a 100% interest in three gold projects totaling approximately 4,200 hectares located within the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt, as well as four copper-gold projects in British Columbia, Canada, north of the Red-Chris copper-goldmine, totaling approximately 7,200 hectares. Numerous mineralized occurrences exist on these various properties and each has an excellent data base from previous work. Kestrel's proposed 2018 work programs will focus on further enhancing the value of these projects.

For further information contact:

Kevin Nephin, President and CEO

Office (604) 799-2456

kvnephin@gmail.com

