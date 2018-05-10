MEDIA ADVISORY: URGENT – HEALTHCARE – OTTAWA, "TIME TO REBUILD" – Ontario Health Coalition pre-election tour in Ottawa, Monday May 14
TORONTO, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "There is an urgent need in Ontario to rebuild capacity to deal with access to health care," says Natalie Mehra, Executive Director of the Ontario Health Coalition, who will be in Ottawa to launch the Coalition's pre-election platform.
"Health care is emerging as a key issue in the upcoming provincial election," Mehra says. "One of the key debates of the this provincial election must be about the crises of overcrowding, waits, physician discontent, and issues regarding long-term care have been front-burner topics in Ontario's Legislature for the past year."
Ottawa Health Coalition Meeting
Lord Elgin Hotel
100 Elgin St.
Ottawa
Monday, May 14
8:00 a.m.
(MEDIA WELCOME)
Contact: Dana Boettger, OHC Communications 416-441-2502
Al Dupuis – Ottawa Health Coalition Co-chair 613-808-7710
Or Natalie Mehra, Executive Director 416-230-6402