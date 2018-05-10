Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Aceto Corporation (ACET) to the June 25, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aceto securities between August 25, 2017 and April 18, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



On April 18, 2018, Defendants announced (1) their financial guidance issued on February 1, 2018 should no longer be relied upon, (2) Aceto anticipates recording asset impairment charges in the range of $230 million to $260 million on certain currently marketed and pipeline generic products, and (3) Aceto's Chief Financial Officer (Edward Borkowski) resigned after just two months in that position.

This news drove the price of Aceto shares down $4.74, or over 64%, to close at $2.66 that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Aceto and senior officers knowingly violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

