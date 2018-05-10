Boston Calling Music Festival Announces Its Set Times

The Festival Will Take Place May 25, 26, & 27

at the Harvard Athletic Complex

in Allston, MA

Headlined by Eminem, The Killers, and Jack White

+ Over 54 Performances

BOSTON, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Calling Music Festival, returning for its ninth edition on Memorial Day Weekend, May 25, 26 and 27 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston (65 North Harvard Street, Boston), announces its set times today.

In just two weeks, the internationally acclaimed and locally grown three-day festival will be headlined by Eminem, The Killers, and Jack White, and will deliver over 54 performances from musicians, bands, podcasts and comedians across its three stages and the festival's indoor arena. Adding to the excitement, Academy Award-winning actress, producer and director Natalie Portman is confirmed to curate and host a series of special programming at this year's festival. A limited number of tickets are available at www.bostoncalling.com.

Boston Calling's 2018 lineup and set times are as follows (subject to change). Gates open at 2:30pm on Friday, May 25 and at 12:00pm on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27.

Friday May 25, 2018 Green Stage 9:20PM – 10:50PM The Killers 6:55PM – 7:55PM Portugal. The Man 5:00PM – 5:50PM Noname 3:25PM – 4:05PM Big Thief Red Stage 8:00PM – 9:15PM The National 5:55PM – 6:50PM Maggie Rogers 4:10PM – 4:55PM Perfume Genius 2:45PM – 3:20PM This Is The Kit Delta Blue Stage 8:05PM – 9:20PM Paramore 6:20PM – 7:15PM Pussy Riot 5:00PM – 5:45PM (Sandy) Alex G 3:50PM – 4:30PM Citizen 2:45PM – 3:20PM Charly Bliss Arena Stage 6:00PM – 7:30PM Lovett Or Leave It 4:30PM – 5:30PM Natalie Portman & Friends Saturday May 26, 2018 Green Stage 9:20PM – 10:50PM Jack White 6:45PM – 7:55PM St. Vincent 4:40PM – 5:35PM Manchester Orchestra 2:50PM – 3:40PM The Oh Sees 1:15PM – 1:55PM Lillie Mae Red Stage 8:00PM – 9:15PM Queens of the Stone Age 5:40PM – 6:40PM Royal Blood 3:45PM – 4:35PM Belly 2:00PM – 2:45PM The Menzingers 12:40PM – 1:10PM Westside Gunn & Conway Delta Blue Stage 8:20PM – 9:20PM Tyler, The Creator 6:25PM – 7:20PM Brockhampton 4:50PM – 5:40PM Daniel Caesar 3:25PM – 4:10PM Mount Kimbie 2:00PM – 2:45PM Leikeli47 12:50PM – 1:30PM Tauk Arena Stage 7:30PM – 8:15PM Bridgette Everett 7:25PM – 7:30PM Martin Urbano 7:05PM – 7:25PM Tony Hinchcliffe 7:00PM – 7:05PM Martin Urbano 6:45PM – 7:00PM Jo Firestone 6:30PM – 6:45PM Martin Urbano 4:30PM – 6:00PM Pod Save America 2:30PM – 3:30PM Natalie Portman & Friends Sunday May 27, 2018 Green Stage 9:10PM – 10:50PM Eminem 6:50PM – 7:50PM Mike D (DJ Set) 5:00PM – 5:50PM Thundercat 3:10PM – 4:00PM Pond 1:35PM – 2:15PM Weakened Friends Red Stage 7:55PM – 9:05PM Khalid 5:55PM – 6:45PM Stormzy 4:05PM – 4:55PM Alvvays 2:20PM – 3:05PM Taylor Bennett 1:00PM – 1:30PM STL GLD Delta Blue Stage 7:55PM – 9:05PM Fleet Foxes 6:05PM – 7:05PM The Decemberists 4:35PM – 5:25PM Julien Baker 3:10PM – 3:55PM Dirty Projectors 2:00PM – 2:40PM Zola Jesus 1:00PM – 1:30PM Field Report Arena Stage 6:00PM – 6:45PM David Cross 5:55PM – 6:00PM Martin Urbano 5:35PM – 5:55PM Cameron Esposito 5:30PM – 5:35PM Martin Urbano 5:15PM – 5:50PM Max Silverstri 5:00PM – 5:15PM Martin Urbano 3:00PM – 4:00PM Natalie Portman & Friends

An image of the Boston Calling 2018 performance schedule can be found here.

MUSIC

As always, Boston Calling's 2018 lineup is curated by Aaron Dessner of The National and features a strikingly deep roster of talent from various genres. From world-renowned superstars to Grammy winners and nominees to buzzworthy local artists on the rise, this year's festival will offer fans an incredible amount of options over the course of its three days. Fans are bound to experience performances from both must-see acts and exciting newcomers.

Boston Calling kicks off on Friday, May 25 with performances by chart-topping rockers The Killers and 2018 Grammy award winning bands The National and Portugal. The Man. Saturday, May 26 will include performances by the multi-talented and 12-time Grammy award-winner Jack White, who recently released his third solo album Boarding House, as well as rock masterminds Queens of the Stone Age and Boston's very own Belly. Sunday, May 27 will be packed with show-stopping performances by 19-year old platinum-selling prodigy Khalid and record-breaking hip-hop legend Eminem, who will close out the festival with his first New England show since 2005.

Friday's lineup will also be packed with celebrated indie and alternative acts such as Paramore, and Maggie Rogers. Hip-hop phenomenon Tyler, The Creator and cult-favorite, genre-bending icon St. Vincent will take the stage on Saturday, followed by a wide range of impressive talent on Sunday with performances by Fleet Foxes, Stormzy, Julien Baker, and Zola Jesus.



SPECIAL PROGRAMMING & COMEDY

In addition to each day's eclectic musical lineups, Academy award-winning actress, producer and director Natalie Portman will curate and host a series of special programming, held indoors at the festival's arena. The wildly popular and politically charged podcast Pod Save America will take place in the arena on Saturday with Lovett or Leave It taking to the stage on Friday. Cameron Esposito, Martin Urbano, and David Cross and a full day of star-studded comedians, will perform on Sunday.

FOOD & DRINK

The 2018 food and drink lineup is the festival's largest to date. With over 150 menu items to choose from this year, the festival rolls out a lineup of incredible new restaurants, chefs and food vendors alongside several returning favorites. Plenty of local and international craft beers and wines will round out this year's menu.



Boston Calling's food & drink offerings in General Admission and VIP will be folded directly into the festival's expanded layout this year, allowing festival goers to catch performances while choosing from over 35 local restaurants and vendors. There will be 11 new additions including Area Four, Commonwealth, Union Square Donuts, The Chubby Chickpea, and Jaju Pierogi, to name a few.



Returning all-star eateries and dishes in General Admission include The Smoke Shop, Moyzilla, Stone and Skillet, and Zinneken's Belgian Waffles. The festival also welcomes back El Pelon Taqueria, FoMu, Tasty Burger, and Whole Heart Provisions.



For Boston Calling VIP and Platinum ticketholders, a select menu from acclaimed Boston restaurants and chefs will be available. VIP's new "Boardwalk Lounge" will feature menus by Will Gilson, Chef and owner of Puritan & Company, as well as Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and Love Art Sushi. Each night of the festival, Platinum VIP ticketholders will be treated to menus from some of the city's biggest culinary stars. Friday evening will feature Island Creek Oyster and a main menu by Chef Colin Lynch of Bar Mezzana. Saturday night's menu in Platinum VIP will be prepared by James Beard nominated Chef Tiffani Faison of Tiger Mama and Sweet Cheeks. Chef Chris Coombs of Boston Chops will deliver a Sunday afternoon menu.



To pair with all of the deliciousness at this year's festival, Boston Calling will once again offer a vast assortment of beers and wines in both General Admission and VIP, including Samuel Adams, Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Mikkeller Craft Beer Bar, and a selection of Barefoot Wines. VIP and Platinum ticketholders will be treated to specially curated bars in which they'll be able to order from several different top shelf spirits, during limited serving hours, including Hendricks Gin, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whiskey, Brugal Rum, and Partida Tequila. A variety of sodas, and bottled water will be available for purchase throughout the entire festival. In addition, several free water stations will be onsite at Boston Calling for attendees who bring a factory sealed water bottle or empty beverage container. The complete food and drink lineup can be viewed at www.bostoncalling.com/food/

THE 2018 LAYOUT – NEW IMPROVEMENTS AND DESIGN

Boston Calling's new layout, features and improvements include additional entrance lanes, stronger wi-fi, more activations and art installations, bigger video screens, several new food vendors, expanded craft brewing options, a brand new 20,000 square foot VIP & Platinum lounge, and an all new Platinum level viewing experience. A new sound system is being deployed on all stages, designed to provide a better experience for attendees, as well as mitigate sound bleed in surrounding communities.



World-acclaimed festival designer, artist and sculptor Russ Bennett is back to bring a reimagined look and aesthetic to 2018's festival. In 2017, he wowed the Boston Calling crowd with clever art installations and thought-provoking spectacles. Bennett is most known for creating the layout and visual design for such world-renowned festivals as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, as well as for being the artistic brains behind many of Phish's shows.

BOSTON CALLING FILM FESTIVAL

Boston Calling adds to its music, comedy and arts programming with the first ever Boston Calling Film Festival, curated by Natalie Portman. The film festival will showcase a series of films that explore similar themes told from the perspective of either male or female directors. Films include Lolita, Jeanne Dielman, Belle de Jour, The Exorcist, and more. The film festival will lead up to Boston Calling Music Festival and take place Tuesday, May 22 – Thursday, May 24 at the Brattle Theatre in Harvard Square (40 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA). A limited number of tickets are available for Boston Calling Film Festival at brattlefilm.org.

TICKET INFORMATION

Three-Day and Single Day General Admission, Single Day VIP and Platinum VIP Passes are on sale at www.bostoncalling.com.



General Admission Three-Day Passes are available for $289 plus fees; General Admission Single-Day Passes are available at $105 plus fees; these offer access to over 54 acts across three outdoor music stages, admission to all comedy and entertainment in the Arena, access to several new food vendors, a wide selection of craft beer and wine offerings, an array of fun outdoor games and attractions, sponsor exhibits, and more surprises to be announced.

VIP Single-Day Passes are available for $229 plus fees; these offer a dedicated fast pass entrance to the festival, premium viewing areas at each outdoor stage, access to an onsite VIP staff and an exclusive 20,000 square foot VIP Boardwalk Lounge featuring expanded beverage and dining options including a full bar, comfortable lounge seating, and private air-conditioned restrooms.

Platinum Single-Day Passes are available for $599 plus fees; these offer all VIP amenities plus access to a new Platinum viewing experience featuring incredible elevated views of the two main stages, a premium food & beverage package that includes a full specially priced bar featuring beer, wine and craft cocktails; complimentary daily gourmet bites throughout the day and complimentary soft drinks, water and other non-alcoholic options; a complimentary on-site parking pass for each day (one pass per transaction) and access to the exclusive gifting suite, featuring complimentary festival and partner merchandise exclusively available to platinum attendees each day.



Visit bostoncalling.com/tickets for further details.

Private elevated Skybox lounges are also available for up to 50 people; details and pricing are available upon request.

Boston Calling is proud to have Delta Air Lines, Miller Lite, Samuel Adams, and 47 Brand as sponsors for this year's festival.

Getting There: Boston Calling is best accessed by the T on the Red Line's Harvard Square stop; from there it is a short walk to the festival's main entrance. Boston Calling will also be coordinating with taxi and rideshare programs for safe and easy pickup and drop off points; there will also be bike racks available onsite. At present onsite parking is available only to Platinum VIP package purchasers.

Boston Calling is produced by Boston Calling Events LLC (BCE) which is owned by Crash Line Productions and The Madison Square Garden Company.

Crash Line Productions is a Boston-based entertainment production company that owns and produces dozens of events each year. Formed in 2012 by Brian Appel and Mike Snow, Boston Calling Events continues to build its event platform around Boston Calling Music Festival, Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Copenhagen Beer & Music Festival.

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and one of the leading North American esports organizations, Counter Logic Gaming. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England's preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

