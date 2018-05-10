Timesys Webinar Series Reveals Industry Best Practices for Building Secure Internet of Things, Embedded System Devices

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timesys Corporation (https://www.timesys.com), industry pioneer and leading provider of embedded, open source development tools and engineering services, today announced a series of Timesys University webinars to highlight the industry's best practices for designing and maintaining secure Internet of Things (IoT) devices and other embedded systems.



In addition to Timesys, the webinar series is co-sponsored by Advantech (stock symbol:2395), a global leader in embedded computing and IoT solutions, and NXP Semiconductors (https://www.nxp.com).

The five-part bi-weekly series, "Reduce Risk with RISC: Designing and Maintaining Secure Embedded Linux Devices with Advantech RISC Platforms," begins Thursday, May 17. More details and registration are available at www.timesys.com/security-webinar.

The webinar's episodes will feature expert advice on topics that include:

Meeting customers' security expectations and compliance requirements in the ongoing product lifecycle.

Security vulnerability monitoring and notification, patch notification and update management.

Designing secure products from the outset, including secure boot, chain of trust, and firmware verification.

Device hardening and auditing.

Protection against device counterfeiting.

Maintaining device security in production.

"IoT devices and other embedded systems are supporting critical operational processes in today's enterprises," said Maciej Halasz, Vice President of Technology at Timesys. "In healthcare, finance, utilities, manufacturing and other industries, these devices are essential to safe and efficient operations. Security of these devices can't be afterthought but instead must be baked into these devices from the start and maintained in perpetuity."

"Security of products built using our RISC-based platforms is paramount for effective deployments that meet customer security and compliance expectations," said Alex Lin, Director of Embedded Computing Product Division at Advantech. "We're partnering with Timesys on this educational webinar series to ensure that security receives the proper focus in this era of heightened information security challenges."

"Our feature-rich and performance-scalable series of applications processors are serving in a range of IoT and embedded systems applications, such as medical devices, retail point of sale, industrial control systems and others," said Robert Thompson, i.MX Ecosystem Manager at NXP. "Information security is critical in these applications which is why we are joining with Timesys to promote this educational series of webinars on embedded device security."



Timesys and Advantech recently announced a new partnership that makes Timesys Security Services available to product developers utilizing select RISC-based platforms from Advantech. Timesys' new Security Services Solution includes Security Vulnerability and Patch Notification Services and provides a complete development solution that enables device developers to bring open source-based products to market that are "Secure by Design" and that "Stay Secure" throughout the product lifecycle.

About Timesys

Timesys is a pioneer and industry leader in providing embedded, open source development tools and engineering services across the "Embedded Project Spectrum" — from BSPs and devices, to mobile applications and IoT systems — for Linux, Android, RTOS and other open source solutions. Timesys offers a complete end-to-end device security solution that enables developers to implement security early in the design of embedded Linux based products and minimize security threats throughout the product lifecycle. With Timesys, OEMs, ODMS, and design houses can reduce product development costs, get to market faster, reallocate development resources and reduce project and business risks. With more than 20 years of experience in embedded development, Timesys' broad portfolio, embedded expertise and extensive partner ecosystem are used by 1000+ customers to develop leading products and applications across a variety of industries including medical, industrial, networking, aerospace and consumer. For more information, visit www.timesys.com. Find Timesys on YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

