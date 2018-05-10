MEDIA ADVISORY: TIME TO REBUILD – Ontario Health Coalition pre-election tour in Sudbury, May 11 at 3:00 p.m.

ATTENTION: ASSIGNMENT EDITORS



TORONTO, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "There is an urgent need in Ontario to rebuild capacity to deal with access to health care," says Natalie Mehra, Executive Director of the Ontario Health Coalition, who is coming into Sudbury on Friday, May 11 to launch the Coalition's pre-election platform and the Sudbury Chapter of the Health Coalition.



"Health care is emerging as a key issue in the upcoming provincial election," Mehra says. "One of the key debates of the this provincial election must be about the crises of overcrowding, waits, physician discontent, and issues regarding long-term care have been front-burner topics in Ontario's Legislature for the past year."

Ontario Health Coalition meeting

Parkside Seniors' Centre

140 Durham St.

Sudbury, Ontario

At 3:00 p.m.

(MEDIA WELCOME)

Contact: Dana Boettger, OHC Communications 416-441-2502

Or Natalie Mehra, Executive Director 416-230-6402