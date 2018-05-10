AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference

FOLSOM, Calif., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgreeYa Solutions—a leading global software, solutions and services company—is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the 2018 NCBA (National Creditors Bar Association) Spring Conference taking place May 16-19 at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas. Introducing the newest version of its comprehensive collections and case management solution, Cogent 5.3, AgreeYa will showcase its intelligent platform designed from the ground up and tailored specifically to meet the unique demands of creditor's rights law firms, accounts receivable and collection agencies.

"We look forward to sharing the features and advantages of Cogent 5.3, as well as success stories that demonstrate how the easy-to-use software is revolutionizing collections processes for our customers," says Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "Particularly for firms and agencies specializing in creditor's rights and collections, where increasing industry regulations present greater challenges, new technology is required not only to automate key business processes and eliminate redundant systems but also to help transition from legacy systems to leading-edge capabilities—and stay competitive."

Cogent simplifies collections and litigation processes, allowing organizations to better manage their collections and litigations while ensuring optimization and compliance. The all-in-one platform provides custom analytics and dashboards and robust integration capacity to help meet evolving industry and customer needs, as well as the ability to build custom processes without writing a single line of code. In addition to reducing the overall total cost of ownership (TCO), Cogent provides these potential cost-saving benefits:

25 percent increase in annual collection revenue, year over year.

43 percent optimization in annual compliance.

40 percent of annual savings in labor hours.

The latest update to the Cogent platform, Cogent 5.3, introduces improvements including an upgrade to Microsoft's .NET 4.5 Framework, optimized media and document management, four new client and vendor interfaces and a new AR code feature that enables firms to audit the amount of work required to accomplish a task tied to a code. The new version also incorporates additional keyboard shortcuts, new actions and bug fixes.

The nation's leading credit conference, NCBA attracts more than 750 attendees comprised of creditor's rights attorneys, as well as creditors and industry professionals, and works with over 3,000 lawyers specializing in creditor's rights at 594 law firms and other creditor's rights organizations in 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to experience a hands-on review of Cogent and learn how this intelligent collection and case management software can provide greater efficiency, analytical capability and operational synergies for firms that concentrate in the area of accounts receivable collection and creditor's rights.

AgreeYa's team of experts will be available throughout the conference to demonstrate and explain the superior benefits of the new Cogent platform that provides unparalleled capacity, scalability and suitability, while delivering an immediate performance upgrade for firms handling the complexities of legal and collection activities.

Visit AgreeYa at the NCBA Conference at booth #C8. To learn more about AgreeYa, click here.

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a global systems integrator delivering a competitive advantage for its customers through software, solutions and services. Established in 1999, AgreeYa is headquartered in Folsom, Calif., with an international footprint and a team of more than 1,500 professionals. AgreeYa works with 500+ organizations ranging from Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries such as telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, pharma/life sciences, utilities, technology, public sector and others. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition in the industry for its technology leadership, quality processes and customer success that includes designation as a Microsoft Gold partner, CMMI certification and ISO 9001:2015 compliance. AgreeYa Solutions engages with its customers as a trusted partner to live its motto of "building its future on your success." Its software portfolio includes QuickApps (an award-winning suite of SharePoint web apps and pre-built templates), Site Administrator (which allows users to gain insight for improved compliance and governance of their SharePoint environments), Recovery Manager (a solution for rapid and scalable SharePoint content restoration), BeatBlip (which simplifies software test automation) and Cogent (a comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms.) As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides intranet/portal, content management, and collaboration, cloud and infrastructure solutions, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing and staffing—including IT, non-IT and risk/compliance/anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. For more information, visit www.agreeya.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949-733-8679 x 101