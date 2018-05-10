Kentico Appoints Richard Gooding as Vice President of Marketing

BEDFORD, N.H., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kentico Software , the Content Management System (CMS) vendor, today announced the appointment of Richard Gooding as Vice President of Marketing. Gooding will lead global marketing activities including corporate marketing, demand generation, channel marketing, and marketing operations. He reports directly to Petr Palas, CEO and Founder of Kentico.



Kentico has been delivering CMS solutions to enterprise and mid-market customers worldwide since 2004, with Kentico EMS, its all-in-one Content Management, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform, and Kentico Cloud, the comprehensive cloud-first headless CMS.

"Building on our deep experience delivering content management and digital experience solutions for the enterprise, Kentico is poised to take advantage of the market for easier-to-use, next generation CMS solutions," said Petr Palas, CEO of Kentico Software. "Richard brings extensive strategic and go to market experience to the management team, and will help us drive demand and scale our marketing efforts for continued growth."

With more than 20 years' experience marketing SaaS, software and technology solutions to customers around the world, Gooding most recently led marketing for Kerio Technologies, the unified communications and network security vendor.

"Kentico is focused on helping marketing teams deliver an exceptional experience for their customers and visitors," said Gooding. "With the rapid growth in digital channels and marketing touchpoints, the challenge of managing content workflows, customer experience, and back-end technology is becoming increasingly complex. Kentico has developed easy-to-use and powerful content management systems that marketing teams love to use." He continued, "With great products and an exciting roadmap, I am thrilled to be joining Kentico to help grow the business to the next level."

About Kentico

Kentico Software was launched with one vision in mind—to build exceptional digital platforms that allow clients to connect with their customers, surpass their business goals, and achieve digital marketing and e-commerce success. The product line includes Kentico EMS, the all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform, and Kentico Cloud, the comprehensive cloud-first headless CMS and digital experience platform.

Kentico EMS's rich selection of out-of-the-box web parts, easy customizations, and open API quickly gets websites operational. The all-in-one platform combines a full set of integrated solutions, including Online Marketing, E-commerce, Online Communities, and Intranet and Collaboration. Kentico EMS allows you to manage contacts and campaigns, track the customer journey, provide global e-commerce functionality, and measure and analyze the results to create and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment.

Kentico Cloud is the cloud-first headless CMS and digital experience platform. Users can manage structured content for multi-channel delivery, use the API-first CMS to display that content on any website or device, and track visitor interactions to personalize the digital experience.

Kentico's 24/7 support provided by 20+ support engineers on three continents, consultation packages, training, detailed documentation, and 7-day bug-fix policy help customers deliver projects on time and budget.

Kentico has 1,000 digital solution partners and powers 25,000 websites across 100 countries. Founded in 2004, Kentico is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner headquartered in the Czech Republic with offices in the US, UK, Netherlands, and Australia. Customers include Twinings, Ingram Micro, Mazda, Kingspan, Hyundai, Segway, and Allergan.

