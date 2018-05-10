Imprivata Names Wes Wright as Chief Technology Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, today announced the appointment of Wes Wright to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



Imprivata's new Chief Technology Officer





Mr. Wright will be responsible for leading Imprivata's global technology strategy while providing technical leadership across all areas of Imprivata's overall business plan and strategic vision. Mr. Wright has a wealth of experience leading technology teams supporting innovation in healthcare, most recently as CTO of Sutter Health. Mr. Wright's appointment reflects Imprivata's continued commitment to innovation leadership in the healthcare arena.

"I am thrilled to have Wes join Imprivata as he brings a wealth of technical and industry knowledge, an extensive background in healthcare, IT Leadership, and security, and represents a strong voice of our customers, having spent more than 20 years in IT leadership roles within healthcare organizations," said Gus Malezis, President and CEO of Imprivata. "His tremendous cache of knowledge and experience will help Imprivata further our mission of creating trusted digital identities – of clinicians, of patients, and of medical technologies."

At Sutter Health, Mr. Wright was responsible for the technical services strategies and operational activities for this $16 billion not-for-profit, Sacramento-based hospital and integrated delivery network. Prior to Sutter, he held the position of CIO at Seattle Children's hospital, where he was responsible for the information services strategies and operational activities for the $1.8 billion not-for-profit hospital, research institute, and foundation.

"After 25 years in the provider space, I was ready for a new challenge, and I had watched with admiration as Imprivata combined a passion for innovation with ground-breaking technology to transform the world of health IT, while holding digital identity at center of everything they do," Wright said. "At a time when we're moving toward digital identity as the ‘new frontier' in healthcare, I couldn't be more excited to join the premier healthcare identity company in the world."

Mr. Wright also has spent extensive time serving in multiple roles in the US Air Force. Most significantly, in his role as Chief of Staff for a 3-Star General, responsible for 77 military hospitals, he managed the coordination of all communications from the General's staff, prepared all presentations, and understood all of the General's operational responsibilities.

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, provides healthcare organizations globally with a security and identity platform that delivers ubiquitous access, positive identity management, and multifactor authentication. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information to address critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

Media Contact:

Kerry Pillion

781-761-1452

kpillion@imprivata.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/62838906-59eb-495f-b3c9-770298e4579e