Progressive Care Schedules Investor Conference Call for May 15th, 2018

MIAMI, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTC.QB:RXMD), a healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018.



"It's been a very eventful and very successful three months…," stated S. Parikh Mars, CEO. "We respect the importance of open communication, and enjoy keeping investors up to date on Company developments through these ongoing quarterly calls."

On the call, S. Parikh Mars, Progressive Care Inc. CEO, will address:

An overview of the Company's Q1 2018 financial results

Company and industry trends and developments

Status updates on 2018 initiatives

In addition, interested parties have the opportunity to submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 3:00 PM eastern standard time on Monday, May, 14th, 2018. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. Which questions will be addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the question's appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://smallcapvoice.com/blog/rxmd/ shortly after the call has concluded. An archived version of the webcast will also be available https://progressivecareus.com/investor/.

Get connected and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

About Progressive Care



Progressive Care Inc. (RXMD), through its PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Contact Armen Karapetyan Senior Advisor Business Development armen@progressivecareus.com www.progressivecareus.com www.pharmcopharmacy.com For SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. Stuart T. Smith 512-267-2430 ssmith@smallcapvoice.com