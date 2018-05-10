Hunt Mining Appoints Kenneth B. Atwood as Chief Financial Officer

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Mining Corp. ("Hunt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:HMX) (OTC:HMXZF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kenneth B. Atwood to the position of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), upon the retirement of Mr. James N. Meek.



Mr. Atwood, CPA, CA, was appointed the Corporation's Controller on March 1, 2017. Mr. Atwood has been instrumental in his collaboration with the Corporation's Argentina team and their production activities related to the Martha Mine located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Mr. Atwood, a Canadian, is bilingual in English and Spanish, ascends to the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation effective May 11, 2018. Mr. Atwood is the former Chief Financial Officer for the St. Eugene Golf Resort Casino and was formerly employed as an Assurance Manager with BDO Canada in Cranbrook, BC. Mr. Atwood holds a CPA, CA designation, and received his Bachelor of Management from the University of Lethbridge.

The Corporation thanks Mr. James N. Meek for his contribution as CFO since June 2016. Mr. Meek will remain engaged with the Corporation as a consultant.

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tim Hunt states; "Hunt Mining is delighted to have someone of Ken's caliber and work experience to further the Corporation's financial advancement. We also wish to express our appreciation for the insights and expertise Jim Meek has contributed to the transition from exploration to that of development and production of silver-gold concentrate and now gold-silver concentrate, from our properties in Argentina. We wish Jim the very best in this exciting new chapter, but are grateful he will continue to have a hand in our continued success."

The appointment of Mr. Atwood is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Ongoing production at the Martha Project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risks of failure associated with these production activities.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha Mine, located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Additional information on the Martha Mine and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Corporation's website at: www.huntmining.com.

For more information contact:

Dean Stuart

Investor Relations

T: (403) 617-7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net

Bob Little

Chief Administration Officer

T: (509) 290-5659

E: blittle@huntmining.com

