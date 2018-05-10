Liberated Solutions, Inc. Executes Letter of Intent to Acquire Sterling Global Products, LLC.

CHESTER, N.Y., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberated Solutions, Inc. (OTC:LIBE) is pleased to announce it has executed a letter of intent to acquire Sterling Global Products, LLC., and all its assets. Financial terms will be available once the closing contracts and auditing process has been completed.



Sterling Global Products, LLC.; is a Louisiana based company owned and operated by Robert Delaney. Mr. Delaney is the inventor of a unique, eco-friendly, refillable, hanging flushable wipe dispenser and a disposable, biodegradable flushable wipe. Mr., Delaney, who is a builder by trade came up with idea when he noticed that his sub-contractors would routinely bring baby wipes into the portable facilities. The dispenser which is patented and trademarked in the USA hangs on any toilet paper holder and comes in three brands targeted to Men, Women and Children.

"Current Baby/Personal wipe sales in Food, Drug and Mass are $1.4 billion per year. A 1% share amounts to over $14 million in revenue," stated Mr. Delaney, CEO of Sterling Global Products. "In pursuit of this market share, we've launched our first three products in retail stores such as Bed, Bath & Beyond, United Supermarkets, Brookshire Brothers, Academy Sports, Camping World, Rouses, Associated Grocers Baton Rouge just to name a few. By operating under Liberated, we're looking to not only add additional retail chains nation-wide, but to also place our commercial dispensers for public restrooms in Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Airports, Hotels and Office buildings."

"This is an exciting opportunity for Liberated to step outside the energy and real estate industries to acquire an eco-friendly company and build out our Lifestyle brand," said Brian Conway, CEO. "Financially for our shareholders, it's rewarding because the positive earnings relinquish our dependence upon debt-based financing and allows us to seek non-dilutive, asset-based opportunities."

About Liberated Solutions, Inc.

Liberated Solutions, Inc. is a diversified green energy services holding company delivering conventional as well as non-conventional Eco-friendly solutions throughout North America. For its customers, Liberated operations in Real Estate, Alternative Energy, Technology, and Lifestyle projects. For its shareholders, Liberated Solutions operates and acquires a diverse array of energy products and service companies with proven revenues and operations. Its mission is to be the best small cap environmental services company of its kind in North America.

About Sterling Global Products, LLC

Sterling Global Products' mission is to provide and promote eco-friendly, sustainable, affordable, convenient hygiene products all over the world at a competitive price. To that end, in addition to the US, SGP is currently doing business in Canada, Panama and Columbia.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information. There are many factors that could cause the Company's expectations and beliefs about its operations, its services and service offerings, its results to fail to materialize. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

