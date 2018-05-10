Dr. Perry Mayer Joins SANUWAVE as Science Advisor to Clinical Advisory Board

SUWANEE, GA, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) is pleased to announce that Dr. Perry Mayer, Medical Director and principal at The Mayer Institute "TMI" in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, will be joining the Clinical Advisory Board at SANUWAVE. TMI is one of Canada's prominent Preventative Diabetic Foot Care, Advanced Wound Care and Diabetes Education clinics. Dr. Mayer and his team are strongly committed to advancing technologies and prevention practices at TMI, a center of excellence in the treatment of the diabetic foot. Dr. Mayer received his undergraduate degree from Queen's University in Kingston and medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. He spent one year practicing in Northern Ontario before returning to Kingston to practice family medicine and establish the Quarry Foot Clinic. In 2003, Dr. Mayer moved to Hamilton, Ontario to concentrate solely on the treatment of the diabetic foot. He formed The Mayer Institute in early 2006, which at present has over 16,000 patient visits per year, with over 9,000 of those visits related to diabetic wound care.



"Engaging global resources for expert guidance and collaboration as SANUWAVE commercializes therapies through the dermaPACE® System is an important business development initiative for us," stated Kevin A. Richardson II, Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE. "We have received fantastic responses to our US FDA approval and expect to become a material player in the wound care space in Canada."

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) ( www.sanuwave.com ) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

